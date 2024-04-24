Carnival Firenze Arrives in Long Beach Ahead of Inaugural Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Firenze has arrived in California ahead of its inaugural cruise. After a month-long repositioning voyage that started in Spain, the 2021-built vessel docked in Long Beach for the first time on April 23, 2024.

Sailing around South America, the Carnival Firenze also made technical stops in the Canary Islands, Argentina, and Chile before arriving in California. The ship is fresh off its conversion from Costa to Carnival at Navantia (pictured).

The Vista-Class ship is now scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage from the port on April 25, 2024. On that day, the Carnival Firenze kicks off a program of three- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera, California and Baja Mexico.

Ports of call include Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, in addition to Catalina Island.

For its maiden voyage, the Firenze is scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera. The itinerary features three full days at sea, as well as visits to Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.

Previously operated by Costa Cruises, the Carnival Firenze joins Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style concep.

The product combines the company’s traditional venues, service, and experiences with an Italian vibe and atmosphere.

With a design inspired by the Italian city of Florence, the 4,232-guest ship offers themed public areas and staterooms. One of the main dining rooms is named after Michelangelo, the Renaissance sculptor and painter that was born in the city.

The Carnival Firenze also offers signature venues of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, including an Italian-themed version of Guy’s Burger Joint, a European-themed Limelight Lounge and a complete Hero’s Tribute Bar.

Also unique to the vessel and its sister ship Carnival Venezia is a customized livery, which combines Costa’s funnel with Carnival’s new hull design. As a nod to the ship’s roots, however, the red stripe on the hull was painted yellow.