Carnival Firenze Officially Joins the Fleet

Costa Cruises’ former ship, the Carnival Firenze, has officially joined Carnival Cruise Line, growing the fleet to 27 ships, according to a press release.

Team members from both cruise lines met on the ship’s bridge to complete the handover on Friday, Feb. 2 in Cadiz, Spain. The Carnival Firenze will undergo extensive refurbishment over the next two months to receive signature Carnival features.

“The beauty of Florence, Italy is about to meet the fun of Carnival Cruise Line! We are elated to welcome Carnival Firenze to the Carnival fleet, joining her sister Carnival Venezia to showcase ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style,’” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival Firenze will begin sailing year-round from Long Beach, Calif., on April 25, 2024. The ship will operate three- and four-day sailings to Mexico and Catalina Island, and five-, six- and seven-day cruises to the Mexican Rivera, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

The Firenze will feature many food and beverage venues currently popular on the Carnival Venezia, including La Strada Grill, a Mexitalian fusion restaurant, Tomodoro and Il Viaggio, Carnival’s newest specialty Italian restaurant. Guests will also enjoy activities such as Festa Italiana, a deck party, the Captain’s Venetian Toast and Italian-inspired youth activities for kids and teens.