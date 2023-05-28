Carnival Venezia Arrives in NYC

The Carnival Venezia, the latest addition to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, sailed into its New York City homeport for the first time this morning. The ship’s guests just completed a 15-day transatlantic sailing that began in Barcelona, Spain.

Carnival will host a welcome ceremony on board the ship Wednesday evening and acclaimed comedian and television host Jay Leno will become the first godfather named to a Carnival ship.

On Thursday, Carnival Venezia will mark its first departure from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, with guests set to embark on a four-day cruise visiting Bermuda.

Carnival Venezia is debuting “Carnival Fun Italian Style” and introducing several new concepts, from restaurants and bars to entertainment programming. The new venues and experiences enhance the ship’s theming, as its design is inspired by the city of Venice, Italy.

The 25th ship in the fleet, Carnival Venezia will offer a wide range of options for guests cruising from New York, including 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.