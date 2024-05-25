Shanghai Expecting 190 Turns and Over 1.4 Million Guests in 2024

One of China’s main cruise homeports, Shanghai is expecting to see over 1.4 million passengers in 2024.

According to local media reports, the port also expects to see a total of 189 cruises departing from its terminals during the year.

Shanghai has already reported 210,000 cruise guests in the first quarter of 2024, in addition to 69 departures.

The year has been marked by the return of different brands to the port, Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, told Xinmin Evening News.

One of the cruise lines that made its way back to Shanghai in 2024 is Royal Caribbean International.

After arriving at the port on April 27, the company kicked off a local program onboard the Spectrum of the Seas.

Purpose-built to sail from China, the 4,200-guest ship is now offering a series of four- to nine-night cruises to neighboring countries, including Japan and South Korea.

According to Xinmin Evening News, while shorter cruises remain popular among Chinese guests, the longer voyages are also seeing significant demand.

Booking numbers are also expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels starting in the second quarter, the local newspaper added.

Other brands currently sailing from Shanghai include Adora Cruises, which launched the Adora Magic City earlier this year.

Now one of the largest cruise ships dedicated to the Chinese market, the vessel has been offering short cruises from the homeport since January 1.

Shanghai is also gearing up for the launch of the Blue Dream Melody. Replacing the smaller Blue Dream Star, the 1,270-guest cruise ship is set to offer three- to 33-night cruises starting in early June.

MSC Cruises is yet another international brand that made its return to Shanghai in 2024. In March, the Europe-based cruise line promoted the debut of the 4,500-guest MSC Bellissima in the port.