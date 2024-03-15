MSC Bellissima Marks MSC Cruises’ Return to China

The MSC Bellissima arrived in Shanghai on March 15, marking MSC Cruises’ return to China after a four-year hiatus.

One of the largest cruise ships in Asia, the 4,500-guest vessel is now set to offer a total of nine short cruises from its new Chinese homeport.

The operation includes four- and five-night itineraries departing from the Baoshan Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai.

According to MSC Cruises, the cruises sail to destinations in neighboring countries such as Fukuoka, Kagoshima, and Sasebo.

The spring season runs through late April and is set to be followed by a longer local program later this year.

After offering cruises in Japan and Taiwan, the MSC Bellissima returns to mainland China in late June for a series of 16 cruises departing from Shekou and Shanghai.

Sailing to destinations in Japan and South Korea, the itineraries will be offered through early September and feature visits to Osaka, Shimonoseki, Okinawa, Jeju Island, and others.

Part of the company’s Meraviglia Class, the MSC Bellissima entered service in early 2019. The 167,600-ton cruise ship was built in France by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

One of the main attractions in the ship’s public spaces is the Galleria Bellissima. This 96-meter-long central promenade showcases an 80-meter LED dome, as well as the fleet’s largest shopping area, and a selection of dining venues and bars.

While the MSC Bellissima returns to Japan for the winter season, MSC Cruises is deploying a second ship in China during the period.

Returning to Asia after four years, the MSC Splendida is set to arrive in Shenzhen in late November for short cruises to Japan and Hong Kong.

This means that MSC Cruises will be the only international cruise line to deploy two ships in China in 2024, the company said in a press release earlier this year.