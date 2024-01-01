New Year, New Ship: Adora Magic City Embarks on Maiden Voyage in China

The Adora Magic City set sail on its first commercial voyage for Adora Cruises today. Built to serve the Chinese market, the 135,000-ton cruise ship is now offering a series of four- and five-night cruises departing from Shanghai.

The itineraries include visit to different destinations in the Far East, including the Jeju Island, in South Korea, and the Japanese cities of Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sasebo and Nagasaki.

Sailing on a year-round basis, the short cruises also feature one or two full days cruising at the East China Sea.

With a design based on Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista Class, the Adora Magic City is the first ever large cruise ship built at a Chinese shipyard.

As part of a partnership with the Italian shipyard Fincantieri, the 5,000-guest vessel was constructed at the Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Yard, a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, in Shanghai.

According to Adora Cruises, the Magic City combines Eastern and Western aesthetics, as well as diverse concepts to bring guests “ingenious gastronomy, immersive entertainment, trendy shopping areas, and several creative and enjoyable spaces.”

Among the ship’s features is a series of dining venues that serve world cuisine, the company added, as well as special performances at a 1,000-guest, state-of-the-art theater.

With no casino onboard, the cruise ship also offers super-large duty-free shops that sell products from both global and local brands.

In addition to the Magic City, the Mediterranea is also in service for Adora Cruises. After launching service for the company in September 2023, the 2003-built ship is currently offering a series of short cruises departing from Tianjin, in Northern China.

A second Vista-Class ship is also being built for the homegrown cruise line at the Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Yard. Slightly larger than the Adora Magic City, the yet-unnamed vessel is expected to enter service in 2025.