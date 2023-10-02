Former Costa Mediterranea Enters Service for Adora Cruises

After a refit in Singapore, the former Costa Mediterranea set sail on its maiden voyage for Adora Cruises on September 30.

Now cruising year-round from its new homeport in Tianjin, the Mediterranea is offering a series of cruises between Northern China, Japan and South Korea.

The five- to seven-night itineraries feature visits to several ports, including Fukuoka, Yatsushiro, Nagasaki, Sasebo, Shimonoseki and Kitakyushu, in Japan, as well as Jeju Island, in South Korea.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the Mediterranea was handed over to Adora Cruises during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Previously out of service since early 2020, the 2003-built vessel spend several months laid up in Europe before returning to Asia in August.

Prior to launching service in China, the ship was subjected to renovation works at a shipyard in Singapore.

During the drydock, the Mediterranea received a new livery, with new color schemes for the ship’s funnel and hull.

The vessel also underwent regular maintenance and class work, as well as preparation to offer a new onboard experience tailored to the Chinese market.

Sharing the design of Carnival Cruise Line’s Spirit Class vessels, the former Costa Mediterranea first entered in service in 2022 and originally featured themed interiors that pay homage to Italy’s palaces and castles.

Following the Mediterranea, the Adora Magic City is set to enter service for Adora Cruises on January 1, 2024.

Purpose built for the Chinese brand, the 135,500-ton ship will offer year-round cruises to Japan and Korea while sailing from its homeport in Shanghai.

For its inaugural cruise, for instance, the Magic City is offering a six-night cruise to Jeju, Nagasaki and Fukuoka.