Mediterranea Returns to Asia Ahead of Adora Cruises Debut

After spending several months out of service in Europe, the former Costa Mediterranea returned to Asia earlier this month.

Set to debut for Adora Cruises in the fourth quarter, the 2003-built vessel is currently undergoing a refit in Singapore. Being prepared to serve the Chinese market starting this fall, the cruise ship entered the drydock of the Tuas Shipyard on August 15.

In addition to regular maintenance and class surveys, the Mediterranea is expected to be upgraded for Adora, receiving new features and also a new livery.

According to the company, the new ship’s new color scheme was created to blend the Mediterranean’s iconic blue, green, and white tones, recreating the “elegant and artistic temperament” of the European inner sea.

In addition to the unique livery, the 2,100-guest vessel will also offer a new onboard experience tailored to the Chinese market, Adora Cruises added.

Renamed Mediterranea, the cruise ship is scheduled to offer a series of short international cruises from Tianjin later this year.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the 86,000-ton vessel first entered service in 2003. After nearly 20 years serving the Italian brand, the vessel was sold to CSSC Carnival – which later became Adora Cruises – in 2021.

Sharing the design of Carnival Cruise Line’s Spirit Class, the vessel features themed interiors that pay homage to Italy’s palaces and castles.

Designed by the hospitality architect Joe Farcus, the public areas include three pool decks, a multi-story atrium, a selection of dining venues and several bars and lounges.

Following the Mediterranea, the Adora Magic City is also scheduled to start service for Adora Cruises later this year. In final stages of construction, the China-built vessel will offer short cruises from Shanghai.

A joint venture between Carnival Corporation and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Adora Cruises also operated the Costa Atlantica. Currently laid-up in Italy, the 2000-built vessel is a sister to the former Costa Mediterranea.