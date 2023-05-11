CSSC Carnival to Deploy Mediterranea to Tianjin Later This Year

CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited announced that the Mediterranea (the former Costa Mediterranea) will start operations in China in the fourth quarter, sailing from Tianjin.

The ship will be operated by Adora Cruises, the company said, sailing short international itineraries.

The vessel will be upgraded for Adora Cruises, according to a statement, with a new livery and onboard experience tailored to the Chinese market.

The ship’s livery will blend the Mediterranean’s iconic blue, green, and white colors to dynamically recreate the elegant and artistic temperament of the Mediterranean.

CSSC Carnival said Tianjin Port holds a crucial position in the northern cruise market due to its broad geographic reach, substantial influence, and excellent infrastructure and services.

“With MEDITERRANEA calling Tianjin its home port, CSSC Carnival is poised to cater to the growing and diverse cruise holiday needs of local passengers. This move is set to further expand CSSC Carnival’s influence in the Northern China market,” the company said.

Last week, CSSC Carnival announced its first newbuild, the Adora Magic City, will debut from Shanghai later this year.