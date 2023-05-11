Adora Names Its First Chinese-Built Ship: Adora Magic City

On the occasion of China Tourism Day, Adora Cruises has revealed the name of its first Chinese-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, with Shanghai serving as its home port in its inaugural season starting later this year.

Adora Magic City takes inspiration from great metropolises, combining the best of East and West to create a magical city at sea, the company said.

Chen Ranfeng, Managing Director of CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, said:”We are thrilled to announce the name of our first Chinese-built large cruise ship. Adora Magic City is not just a cruise ship, but a captivating experience that presents the best of Chinese hospitality and global cruising practice. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable journey with our guests.”