Spectrum of the Seas Marks Royal Caribbean’s Return to China

Marking Royal Caribbean International’s return to China after a four-year hiatus, the Spectrum of the Seas arrived in Shanghai today.

Ending an eight-night repositioning cruise that started in Singapore, the 2019-built vessel docked at the Shanghai Baoshan International Cruise Terminal after visits to Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The Spectrum of the Seas is now set to serve the Chinese market with a series of four- and five-night cruises departing from Shanghai.

Visiting Japan and South Korea, the itineraries feature visits to Naha, Jeju, Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Ishigaki and more.

The ship’s schedule also features six- and seven-night cruises that sail to additional Japanese destinations, such as Yokohama, Kobe and Osaka.

Following its seven-month program in Mainland China, the Spectrum of the Seas is set to reposition to Hong Kong in December.

Part of the five-ship Quantum Class, the Spectrum of the Seas was delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard in April 2019. Custom-designed to sail in Asia, the 4,200-guest ship was initially based in China on a year-round basis.

Signature features of the ship include North Star, a glass-enclosed gondola of sorts that suspends guests over the ship and the ocean, as well as the FlowRider surf simulator and RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator.

Marking five years in service this month, the Spectrum recently underwent its first major drydock at a shipyard in Singapore.

Building upon its return to the Far East, Royal Caribbean International is adding a second ship to its China lineup next year.

Sailing from the Port of Tianjin, the Ovation of the Seas is set to join the Spectrum of the Seas starting in May 2025.

Royal Caribbean follows MSC Cruises as the second international cruise brand to sail back to China, which marked its return to the country in March