Royal Caribbean Adds Second Ship to Chinese Market in 2025

Royal Caribbean International is adding a second Quantum-Class ship to its operation out of China in 2025.

Joining the Spectrum of the Seas, the Ovation of the Seas is scheduled to offer a series of cruises out of Tianjin starting on May 1, 2025.

Running through early October 2025, the ship’s program includes four- and five-night cruises to destinations in Japan and South Korea, including Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Incheon and Jeju.

In addition to the short cruises, the program includes two seven-night sailings to Japan departing in July and October 2025.

The week-long itineraries feature visits to additional ports of call in the country, such as Sasebo, Kagoshima and Kumamoto.

In April, before arriving in Tianjin, the Ovation of the Seas is also scheduled to offer two five-night cruises out of Hong Kong.

The Spectrum of the Seas is also set to return to China in 2025. After marking the company’s return to the country in 2024, the 2019-built cruise ship is set to offer a complete program out of Shanghai.

The deployment starts in early February 2025 and includes a series of three- and five-night cruises to Japan and South Korea. Among the ports of call being visited by Spectrum are Okinawa, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Busan and Jeju.

Like the Ovation, the Spectrum is also scheduled to offer week-long cruises to Japan during its season in the Far East.

Also sailing roundtrip from Shanghai’s Baoshan Cruise Terminal, the seven- and eight-night itineraries explore further destinations in the country, including Yokohama, Kobe, Osaka, Hakodate and Maizuru.

Spectrum’s year-round program in China also includes four- and five-night sailings from Hong Kong in January 2025.

After completing its homeporting in Shanghai, the 4,200-guest ship returns to the port for additional sailings in December 2025.

Ranging from two to nine nights, the itineraries departing from Hong Kong include visits to destinations in Vietnam and Japan.