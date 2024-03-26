Blue Dream Melody to Launch Service from Shanghai in June

The Blue Dream Melody is launching service for Blue Dream Cruises in early June.

According to the company’s website, the former AIDAvita is scheduled to debut with a series of cruises departing from Shanghai.

After undergoing a complete refurbishment at a Chinese shipyard, the 2002-built vessel is welcoming its first local guests on June 6, 2024.

On that day, the Blue Dream Melody sets sail from Shanghai for a four-night cruise to Japan. In addition to two days at sea, the itinerary includes a visit to Naha, Okinawa.

Continuing its inaugural season, the 42,200-ton vessel will offer a seven-night cruise to Japan on June 10, 2024.

Also cruising roundtrip from Shanghai, the itinerary sails to Japan and South Korea, with visits to Busan, Kumamoto, Nagasaki and Fukuoka.

In addition to more short cruises to Japan, the Blue Dream Melody will also offer 11-night cruises departing from Shanghai.

The longer itineraries will include visits to further destinations in Japan, such as Tokyo, Hiroshima, Kochi and Sasebo.

After completing its inaugural summer program in Shanghai, the ship is expected to reposition to Qingdao in late August.

From the new homeport, the 1,270-guest cruise ship will offer a total of four-night cruises to Japan before returning to Shanghai for the winter.

Originally built for AIDA Cruises, the Blue Dream Melody was acquired by Blue Dream Cruises in late January.

As one of the few modern vessels yet to welcome guests back after the COVID-19 pandemic, the ship has been out of revenue service since early 2020.

Following a month-long repositioning voyage from Estonia, the ship arrived at a Chinese shipyard earlier this month.

During its conversion, the former AIDAvita is expected to be adapted to cater to the local market, with custom-designed features and public areas.