Blue Dream Cruises Expanding to Two Ships in China

Blue Dream Cruises announced it had acquired the Blue Dream Melody from Beta Marine, which most recently operated as the AIDAvita.

Blue Dream, which currently operates one ship in the Chinese market, took delivery of the 2002-built 1,270-guest ship on Jan. 12. It will now sail alongside the smaller 800-guest Blue Dream Star.

Having departed from lay up in Estonia, the ship will now head to a Chinese shipyard where it is scheduled for a comprehensive refurbishment. Blue Dream said it was still evaluating shipyards.

Blue Dream said in a statement it is repositioning its company as a new “National Cruise Brand” to align with new trends in culture, tourism and consumer preferences, with a focus on health and sustainability.