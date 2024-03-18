Former AIDAvita Arrives in China for Blue Dream Conversion

After being acquired by Blue Dream Cruises earlier this year, the former AIDAvita recently arrived in China.

The 2002-built ship is now expected to enter a drydock in Liuheng to undergo a major conversion and refurbishment project.

Renamed Blue Dream Melody, the ship will cater to the Chinese market, offering cruises to Asia from domestic ports.

While a specific timeline and deployment details have not been announced yet, the 1,270-guest ship is expected to start operating for its new owners before the summer.

After more than two years docked, the Blue Dream Melody departed from the Estonian port of Tallinn on January 24, starting its journey to China. The vessel traveled through the Mediterranean and made a technical stop in Egypt before crossing the Suez Canal.

Despite some cruise ships avoiding the area due to armed conflicts, the former AIDAvita crossed the Red Sea on its way to the Indian Ocean. Despite security concerns, the ship safely crossed the region and arrived at the port of Colombo, India.

After stocking up on provisions, the 42,200-ton vessel sailed through Southeast Asia, with a technical stop in Singapore, before reaching Shanghai earlier this month.

Originally built for AIDA Cruises, the Blue Dream Melody was acquired by Blue Dream Cruises in late January.

As one of the few modern vessels yet to welcome guests back after the COVID-19 pandemic, the ship has been out of revenue service since early 2020.

After leaving the AIDA fleet in early 2023, the ship was acquired by Beta Marine. The new owners renamed it Avitak, and it remained in warm layup at the port of Tallinn before changing hands again.

Built in Germany, the former AIDAvita was initially designed with a “club-ship” concept, featuring multiple buffet-style restaurants and a relaxed and informal atmosphere onboard.