One Year Later, Former AIDAvita Remains Docked in Estonia

The former AIDAvita remains laid-up in the port of Tallinn, in Estonia.

One year after leaving the AIDA Cruises fleet, the 2002-built cruise ship appears to be in limbo, with no plans for its future publicly known.

After being reportedly sold by Carnival Corporation earlier this year, the 1,270-guest vessel saw its name and flag changed, becoming the Avitak.

While its new owners remain unnamed, the ship – now flying the flag of Liberia – continues to be docked in Tallinn.

Initially out of service due to the pandemic, the then AIDAvita arrived at the Estonian capital city in November 2021.

Following its sale, the Avitak was rumored set to operate a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean, where it was listed in the cruise schedule of different ports.

Sailing for an undetermined operator, the rumored plans called for a June start up, which ended up not happening.

One of four ships withdrawn by AIDA Cruises during the pandemic, the former AIDAvita has been out of service since early 2020.

Sharing a similar design with AIDA’s original vessel, the AIDAcara, the vessel was built in Germany by the Aker MTK shipyard.

Building on the company’s “club-ship” concept, the AIDAvita was designed to offer multiple open-seating, buffet-style restaurants, in addition to a relaxed and informal atmosphere onboard.

The 42,200-ton vessel is also equipped with several bars and lounges, a library, a two-deck theater, a large pool deck and more.

The AIDAvita has a single sister ship, the 2003-built AIDAaura. Also scheduled to be withdrawn from the AIDA Cruises fleet, the vessel will sail its farewell cruise for the German brand in September.

Other vessels that already left the company’s fleet include the 1999-built AIDAmira and the 1996-built AIDAcara.

While the first recently debuted as Ambassador Cruise Line’s second vessel, the second has been in service for Astoria Grande Cruises since 2022.