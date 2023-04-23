Ambition Gears Up for Launch

Ambassador Cruise Line’s new ship, the Ambition, will set sail under its new name for the first time on May 12, 2023. It doubles the line’s capacity, entering service along the Ambience.

The ship will embark on its 14-night Hidden Gems Of France and Spain voyage from Newcastle, England, although guests can also opt to embark on the ship in Dundee, Scotland. Sailing roundtrip from Newcastle, the Ambition will call in Cherbourg, France; Brest, France; Saint-Nazaire, France; Le Verdon, France; Bilbao, Spain; Gijon, Spain; La Coruna, Spain; and Le Havre (Paris), France.

The cruise line will host a Gala Launch Event at the Port of Tyne, Newcastle the day before the maiden voyage.

On May 26, the Ambition will set sail on an eight-night Night Majestic Fjordland cruise with calls in Eidfjord, Bergen, Flam and Olden in Norway.

Ambassador Cruise Line announced the purchase of the ship in 2022. The Ambition was most recently in service for AIDA Cruises as the AIDAmira.

Accommodating up to 1,200 guests, the ship will offer sailings from various UK ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and Falmouth.

The ship features seven dining venues including Buckingham Restaurant, Holyrood Restaurant and Lupino’s, which is a Mediterranean specialty restaurant that pays tribute to Michelle Lupino, Ambassador’s Head of Destination Management who passed away last year.