Jewel of the Seas Enters Drydock in Europe

Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas is undergoing a drydock in Brest, France. After crossing the Atlantic in late April, the Radiance-Class vessel arrived at the Damen Shiprepair Brest shipyard on April 21, 2024.

Celebrating 20 years of service this year, the Jewel is now receiving technical maintenance, in addition to hotel upkeep, inspections and class work.

According to local sources, the three-week drydock also includes overhauls of Jewel’s azipods, bow thrusters and stabilizers, as well as a complete repainting of the hull and superstructure.

Some of the exterior windows will be replaced during the shipyard stay, which also includes work on electrical systems.

Set to spend the upcoming summer season cruising in Northern Europe, the vessel is poised to resume service on May 15, 2024.

On that day, the Jewel of the Seas is scheduled to depart from Amsterdam for a 15-night cruise to Iceland, Ireland and the British Isles.

The itinerary features visits to several destinations in the region, such as Lerwick, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Belfast and Cork.

Before repositioning to Boston for a fall program in early September, the 2,100-guest ship is also set to offer a series of 11- to 16-night itineraries to Scandinavia, Greenland, the British Isles, Iceland and more.

In November, the vessel is scheduled to arrive in Galveston for eight- to 11-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

In addition to the Jewel of the Seas, several Royal Caribbean International ships already underwent drydocks this year.

The Radiance of the Seas, the Grandeur of the Seas, the Spectrum of the Seas and the Navigator of the Seas are among the vessels that visited the shipyard recently.

Other vessels set to undergo drydocks this year include the Oasis of the Seas, which is scheduled to visit a European shipyard following its upcoming summer program in the Western Mediterranean.