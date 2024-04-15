Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in April

As cruise lines get ready for their summer seasons, Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise ship drydocks taking place in April 2024.
Grandeur of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Tonnage: 74,140
Year built: 1996
Drydock Period: March 24 to April 24
Shipyard: Grand Bahama (Freeport, Bahamas)
Royal Caribbean International’s Grandeur of the Seas is undergoing routine drydock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport, the Bahamas.
The month-long project is expected to include scheduled maintenance, in addition to technical upgrades, hotel upkeep and class inspections. The ship is scheduled to resume service on April 24, kicking off a summer program out of Tampa.
Spectrum of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Tonnage: 168,666
Year built: 2019
Drydock Period: March 28 to April 18
Shipyard: Seatrium Limited (Singapore)
The Spectrum of the Seas is undergoing a drydock in Singapore. Part of Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum Class, the vessel entered service in 2019 and is now going through its first complete inspection.
Set to mark Royal Caribbean International’s return to China later this month, the Spectrum is scheduled to resume service on April 18.
Carnival Freedom
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Tonnage: 110,000
Year built: 2007
Drydock Period: March 26 to April 4
Shipyard: Grand Bahama (Freeport, Bahamas)
The Carnival Freedom underwent repairs in Freeport, Bahamas, following a fire in its funnel. After arriving in late March, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel spent over a week at a wet dock in the Grand Bahama Shipyard.
In addition to undergoing technical and safety inspections, the 2007-built vessel saw its whale tail funnel cut short and stabilized before resuming service on April 4.
MSC Musica
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Tonnage: 92,400
Year built: 2006
Drydock Period: April 21 to May 13
Shipyard: Palumbo Malta (Valletta, Malta)
The MSC Musica is scheduled to enter drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta later this month. After completing its winter program in South America, the 2006-built vessel is scheduled to undergo routine work, including scheduled maintenance, class inspections, and technical overhauls.
Scheduled to spend the summer in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Musica is expected to resume service on May 13.
Margaritaville at Sea Islander
Cruise Line: Margaritaville at Sea
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Tonnage: 86,000
Year built: 1999
Drydock Period: March 12 to TBD
Shipyard: Harland & Wolff (Belfast, Northern Ireland)
The former Costa Atlantica is undergoing a major conversion project at the Harland & Wolff Shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in late 2023, the 1999-built ship is set to emerge as the Margaritaville at Sea Islander with new public areas and dining venues, refreshed cabins and an upgraded livery. With its first cruise scheduled for June, the vessel is set to offer cruises to the Caribbean from Tampa.