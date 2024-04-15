Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in April

As cruise lines get ready for their summer seasons, Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise ship drydocks taking place in April 2024.

Grandeur of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Tonnage: 74,140

Year built: 1996

Drydock Period: March 24 to April 24

Shipyard: Grand Bahama (Freeport, Bahamas)

Royal Caribbean International’s Grandeur of the Seas is undergoing routine drydock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport, the Bahamas.

The month-long project is expected to include scheduled maintenance, in addition to technical upgrades, hotel upkeep and class inspections. The ship is scheduled to resume service on April 24, kicking off a summer program out of Tampa.

Spectrum of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Tonnage: 168,666

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: March 28 to April 18

Shipyard: Seatrium Limited (Singapore)

The Spectrum of the Seas is undergoing a drydock in Singapore. Part of Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum Class, the vessel entered service in 2019 and is now going through its first complete inspection.

Set to mark Royal Caribbean International’s return to China later this month, the Spectrum is scheduled to resume service on April 18.

Carnival Freedom

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Year built: 2007

Drydock Period: March 26 to April 4

Shipyard: Grand Bahama (Freeport, Bahamas)

The Carnival Freedom underwent repairs in Freeport, Bahamas, following a fire in its funnel. After arriving in late March, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel spent over a week at a wet dock in the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

In addition to undergoing technical and safety inspections, the 2007-built vessel saw its whale tail funnel cut short and stabilized before resuming service on April 4.

MSC Musica

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Tonnage: 92,400

Year built: 2006

Drydock Period: April 21 to May 13

Shipyard: Palumbo Malta (Valletta, Malta)

The MSC Musica is scheduled to enter drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta later this month. After completing its winter program in South America, the 2006-built vessel is scheduled to undergo routine work, including scheduled maintenance, class inspections, and technical overhauls.

Scheduled to spend the summer in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Musica is expected to resume service on May 13.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Cruise Line: Margaritaville at Sea

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Tonnage: 86,000

Year built: 1999

Drydock Period: March 12 to TBD

Shipyard: Harland & Wolff (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

The former Costa Atlantica is undergoing a major conversion project at the Harland & Wolff Shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in late 2023, the 1999-built ship is set to emerge as the Margaritaville at Sea Islander with new public areas and dining venues, refreshed cabins and an upgraded livery. With its first cruise scheduled for June, the vessel is set to offer cruises to the Caribbean from Tampa.