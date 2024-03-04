Navigator of the Seas to Enter Drydock in Asia

The Navigator of the Seas is currently sailing towards Asia for a routine drydock.

After leaving Los Angeles in February, the Royal Caribbean International ship recently visited South Korea on its way to Singapore.

Upon arriving in Southeast Asia, the 2002-built vessel is expected to undergo a two-week drydock at a local shipyard.

In addition to regulatory work and class overhauls, the Navigator of the Seas is set to undergo technical maintenance and minor updates to its public areas and cabins.

Expected refreshments include new carpeting and new upholstery, in addition to occasional repairs and general upkeep.

Sailing on the West Coast on a year-round basis, the Navigator of the Seas paused its cruise operations in mid-February.

After completing the work in Singapore, the ship is set to cross the Pacific Ocean again before resuming service on April 12, 2024.

On the day, the Voyager-Class vessel sets sail on a cruise to the Mexican Riviera. Cruising roundtrip from Los Angeles, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, as well as three days at sea.

The Navigator of the Seas marked the return of Royal Caribbean International regular operations to the West Coast back in 2021.

Sailing from San Pedro’s World Cruise Center ever since, the ship offers a year-round program in the region that features three- to seven-night cruises to Southern California, Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.

Built at the Kvaerner Masa-Yards in Finland, the 3,100-guest ship underwent a major modernization project in 2019.

Part of the Royal Amplified program, the $115-million refit included the addition of new attractions, such as a resort-style Caribbean pool deck, the three-level signature bar The Lime & Coconut and the first blow-dry bar at sea.

One of the vessel’s most iconic features, the Royal Promenade was also reimagined with the creation of new restaurants, retail, and nightlife.