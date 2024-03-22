March Update: Where in the World Are the Norwegian Cruise Line Ships?

After offering itineraries to varied destinations over the winter, Norwegian Cruise Line’s 19-ship fleet is getting ready to the upcoming summer.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of the company’s vessels as of March 22, 2024:

Norwegian Aqua

Year Built: 2025

Capacity: 3,571 guests

Location: Marghera, Italy

Set to enter service in early 2025, the Norwegian Aqua is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. Following a trans-Atlantic crossing, the Prima-Class vessel is set to offer a series of cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean during its maiden season.

Norwegian Viva

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Norwegian Viva is wrapping up its winter program in the Southern Caribbean. After several months sailing from Puerto Rico, the 2023-built vessel is set to reposition to Europe in early April, ahead of a summer program in the Mediterranean.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Galveston, the Norwegian Prima is currently offering seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, in addition to Roatán, Honduras and Harvest Caye, Belize.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Before starting a repositioning cruise to Alaska in early April, the Norwegian Encore continues to offer seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean. Departing from PortMiami, the ship pays regular visits to Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas,and Tortola.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: West Coast

The Norwegian Bliss is currently offering a series of week-long cruises on the West Coast. Sailing from Los Angeles, the itineraries feature visits to destinations in the Mexican Riviera, such as Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Joy resumed service in late February following a major refurbishment in Europe. Now offering itineraries to the Western Caribbean departing from Miami, the 2017-built ship received several upgrades, including a new thermal area, and an expanded Vibe Beach Club.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Set to reposition to the Mediterranean in early April, the Norwegian Escape is currently wrapping up its winter program in the Caribbean. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel offers seven-night cruises to varied destinations, such as Cozumel, Grand Cayman, St. Thomas and Tortola.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: U.S. Northeast

The Norwegian Getaway is currently offering a series of seven-night cruises to Bermuda. Sailing from New York City, the week-long itineraries feature a three-day visit to King’s Wharf, in addition to three days cruising in the North Atlantic.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from New Orleans, the Norwegian Breakaway is presently sailing cruises to Mexico, Honduras, Belize and the Western Caribbean. Set to be repeated through early April, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye and Roatán.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Epic is completing its winter program in the Caribbean. Sailing from Port Canaveral for the past few months, the 2010-built cruise ship is scheduled to reposition in early April, ahead of a summer season in the Western Mediterranean.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Gem is offering a final cruise departing from PortMiami before kicking off a summer program in Boston. Starting on March 29, the ship’s schedule includes seven-night cruises to Bermuda and Maine departing from Flynn Cruiseport Boston.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Jade is currently sailing out of Tampa. Before repositioning to Port Canaveral in mid-April, the ship continues to offer seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from its Gulf Coast homeport.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Norwegian Pearl is sailing short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean out of PortMiami. Mostly themed, the sailings are part of a series of charters and feature music concerts, comedy shows, and other themed activities.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Far East

Spending the winter in Asia, the Norwegian Jewel is offering itineraries in the Far East. In March, the ship’s schedule features ten-night cruises to Japan and South Korea that visit Nagoya, Tokyo, Cheju, Incheon, Busan and more.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Hawaii

The Pride of America continues to operate a year-round schedule of inter-island cruises in Hawaii. Sailing roundtrip from Honolulu, the U.S.-flagged vessel offers seven-night itineraries to Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Africa

After completing a series of cruises in South Africa, the Norwegian Dawm is presently offering a repositioning cruise to Europe. Sailing from Cape Town to Barcelona, the 21-night voyage features visits to several countries in Africa and the Mediterranean, including Angola, Gambia, Senegal,and Spain.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: South America

After offering itineraries to Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Antarctica during the past few months, the Norwegian Star is soon completing its winter program in South America. In early April, the vessel is scheduled to return to Europe via Brazil, Cape Verde, and the Canaries.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Norwegian Sun is presently offering short cruises to destinations in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. Departing from PortMiami, the five-night itineraries feature visits to Key West, Freeport, Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Plata and others.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: South Pacific

The Norwegian Spirit is cruising in the South Pacific. Sailing one-way between Auckland and Sydney, the 1999-built vessel is currently offering a 12-night cruises that links New Zealand to Australia that features visits to Eden, Melbourne, Napier, Dunedin and more.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Norwegian Sky is presently offering nine- to 12-night cruises departing from La Romana, Dominican Republic. Cruising to the Southern Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the region, including St. Lucia, Barbados, and Curaçao.