Norwegian Joy Resumes Service Following Drydock in Europe

The Norwegian Joy is back in service following a major refurbishment.

After completing the enhancement at Damen, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel welcomed guests back in Southampton, England on Feb. 13, 2024.

Currently cruising in the North Atlantic, the Joy is offering an 11-night transatlantic to Miami. With no ports of call, the one-way cruise features a total of ten full days at sea.

Once in Florida, the 2017-built vessel is set to kick off a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Extending through early April, the program features a regular itinerary to Mexico, Belize and Honduras that sails to Costa Maya, Cozumel, Harvest Caye and Roátan.

After completing its schedule in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Joy then repositions to New York City for the summer, offering seven-night cruises to Bermuda through late August.

During its refit in Europe, the ship saw the creation of new features and public areas onboard, in addition to a capacity increase.

While part of Joy’s Observation Lounge was replaced by 24 new balcony staterooms, other areas were redesigned.

The ship’s former virtual reality game center, for instance, became a new thermal suite for the Mandara Spa. The space was designed with the guests in mind, Norwegian said, boasting a more centralized layout with sculptures and waterfalls.

The Norwegian Joy also received an expanded Vibe Beach Club, taking over the space previously occupied by a Laser Tag arena.

Citing unprecedent demand, Norwegian expanded the Premier Owner’s Suites onboard the ship, which will now feature three bedrooms.

Part of the vessel’s Haven enclave, the two suites also offer three and a half bathrooms, and a fully renovated living room and master bedroom.

Other new features of the staterooms include a separate dining room overlooking the forward-facing Haven Horizon Lounge, as well as new outdoor balcony furniture.