Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Norwegian Viva Debuts in Puerto Rico

Norwegian Viva in Puerto Rico

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the arrival of its second Prima Class ship, the new Norwegian Viva, toSan Juan, Puerto Rico, for a season of Caribbean sailings through April 2024.

Now through March 2024, the Norwegian Viva, will homeport in San Juan and offer port-intensive seven-day Caribbean voyages, allowing guests to wake up each day in a new tropical island paradise. The itinerary includes calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Notably, the voyage offers an experience with no days at sea.

“We are excited to bring Norwegian Viva to Puerto Rico and offer our guests the opportunity to explore this remarkable island, which serves as a perfect centrally located homeport that allows us to take them to some of the most beautiful and culturally rich destinations in the Caribbean,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The arrival of Norwegian Viva to San Juan is another milestone in our commitment to delivering best-in-class cruise experiences, with port-intensive itineraries that provide our guests with the best value for their dream vacation.”

In April 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to Europe for a second season sailing a variety of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.