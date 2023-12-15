Norwegian Viva Debuts in Puerto Rico

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the arrival of its second Prima Class ship, the new Norwegian Viva, toSan Juan, Puerto Rico, for a season of Caribbean sailings through April 2024.

Now through March 2024, the Norwegian Viva, will homeport in San Juan and offer port-intensive seven-day Caribbean voyages, allowing guests to wake up each day in a new tropical island paradise. The itinerary includes calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Notably, the voyage offers an experience with no days at sea.

“We are excited to bring Norwegian Viva to Puerto Rico and offer our guests the opportunity to explore this remarkable island, which serves as a perfect centrally located homeport that allows us to take them to some of the most beautiful and culturally rich destinations in the Caribbean,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The arrival of Norwegian Viva to San Juan is another milestone in our commitment to delivering best-in-class cruise experiences, with port-intensive itineraries that provide our guests with the best value for their dream vacation.”

In April 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to Europe for a second season sailing a variety of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries.