Norwegian Aqua to Debut in 2025 Out of Port Canaveral

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) today unveiled the evolution of the Prima Class with the all-new Norwegian Aqua, the first of the expanded Prima Plus Class setting sail in April 2025.

Starting today, guests can book Norwegian Aqua’s first voyages to the Caribbean with seven-day itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, Fla.

Voyages include calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

The company said that the Norwegian Aqua will set new standards and deliver brand-new guest experiences to be discovered with an overall 10 percent size and capacity increase from its sister ships. Spanning 1,056 feet long,156,300 gross tons and accommodating 3,571 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Aqua will offer more outdoor space and the highest staffing levels of any new cruise ship.

“Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our Brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.”

Norwegian Aqua will showcase a lively and colourful hull art design by NCL’s first-ever major female hull artist, Allison Hueman. World-renowned for her street art and global brand collaborations, including Nike, L’Oreal and Google, Hueman’s distinctive art style is a blend of ethereal realism. Norwegian Aqua’s design, entitled “Where the Sky Meets the Sea,” is curated by Goldman Global Arts and evokes modern mythology through colourful mashups of abstract and figurative representations of sea and sky, ruled by ancient goddesses.

“I’m honored to not only be the first major female hull artist for Norwegian Cruise Line, but to also showcase my artwork at sea to millions of guests a year,” said Allison Hueman, Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist. “Norwegian Cruise Line has continued to demonstrate its commitment to art with the debut of the Prima Class, and it’s incredibly special to partner with a Brand that believes in the connection between art, travel and the guest experience.”