Journey Kicks Off Celestyal’s 2024 Season in the Eastern Mediterranean

The Celestyal Journey kicked off Celestyal Cruises’ 2024 season in the Eastern Mediterranean on Saturday.

After completing a charter in late February, the vessel welcomed guests for a seven-night cruise to the Adriatic Sea.

Sailing roundtrip from Piraeus, the cruise features visits to a total of six destinations in Italy, Greece, Croatia, and Montenegro, including Argostoli, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Bari, Corfu, and Katakolon.

Continuing its summer program in the region, the ship is set to offer a series of five- to 14-night cruises to the Greek Isles, Turkey, the Aegean, and the Adriatic.

One of the itineraries being offered by the 1,258-guest ship is the “Idyllic Aegean.” Sailing to Greece and Turkey, the seven-night cruise features visits to Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion, Santorini, Mykonos, Milos and Piraeus.

Upon completing its 2024 season in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Journey is set to mark Celestyal’s debut in the Middle East.

Starting in November, the ship offers seven-night cruises to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman departing from Doha.

The Celestyal Journey was acquired by Celestyal Cruises in 2023. Previously operated by Holland America Line and P&O Cruises Australia, the 1991-built ship underwent a $21 million-refit before entering service for the Greek operator last September.

Following the refurbishment, the 55,000-ton ship debuted with new features, including a selection of eight dining venues.

The Celestyal Journey also offers a total of eight bars and lounges, in addition to two lido decks, a two-deck theater, a casino, a tennis court, a video arcade and a shopping area.

Celestyal Cruises’ 2024 summer program also includes itineraries onboard the Celestyal Discovery. Acquired by the brand in late 2023, the ship formerly sailed as the AIDAaura for AIDA Cruises.

Replacing the Celestyal Olympia, the 2002-built ship offers a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey starting on March 22, 2024.