Celestyal Journey Embarks on World Cruise for Phoenix Reisen

After being chartered by Phoenix Reisen, the Celestyal Journey is sailing from Genoa, Italy today on the first leg of a 143-night world cruise.

Taking over the itinerary that was initially scheduled to be offered by the Amera, the vessel is set to offer a 25-night trip to Cape Town, in South Africa.

In addition to destinations in Portugal and Spain, the one-way itinerary features visits to several ports of call in Africa, including Dakar, in Senegal; Banjul, in Gambia; and Luderitz, in Namibia.

The voyage is highlighted by a visit to Saint Helena, a remote British archipelago in the South Atlantic.

Before sailing to Cape Town, the Celestyal Journey is also scheduled to make an overnight call in Namibia’s Walvis Bay.

Upon arriving in the segment’s final port, passengers will switch ships for the continuation of the cruise, which is set to end in Germany in mid-May.

The complete itinerary also features visits to additional destinations in Africa, as well as in the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, the Caribbean, North America, and more.

The Celestyal Journey was chartered by Phoenix Resen following a delay on Amera’s drydock revitalization.

Currently in a shipyard in Poland, the 1988-built vessel is undergoing a major modernization project that includes the replacement of engines, propellers, bow thrusters and a large part of its engine room equipment.

Acquired by Celestyal Cruises in 2023, the Celestyal Journey was originally in service for Holland America Line as the Ryndam.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 1,258-guest vessel entered service in 1993 was also operated by P&O Cruises Australia and Seajets.

With part of its winter scheduled cancelled to the geopolitical situation in Israel, the Celestyal Journey was out of service in Greece before being chartered by the Germany-based tour operator.