Celestyal Cancels December Sailings

Celestyal Journey

In response to guest and partner feedback and due to an increase in customer cancellations, Celestyal Cruises announced its decision to cancel some of its December sailings sailing to Israel.

According to a company statement, the decision takes effect from December 2, 2023, and affects all Celestyal departures from this date, through the end of the year. 

The cruise line also reassured guests that it will be contacting all impacted travelers and travel agent partners to confirm these arrangements. 

Guests who booked the now canceled itineraries will get a 100 percent refund. Additionally, they will enjoy 25 percent off the total amount paid on any future sailing booked and departing before December 31, 2024, the company said. 

Celestyal previously suspended calls into the Israeli port of Ashdod until the end of November, replacing it with a call in Heraklion in Crete instead.

Celestyal Cruises’s fleet of two ships, the Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Olympia, operate three- to 14-night sailings in Greece and the Mediterranean.

 

