Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Phoenix Reisen’s Amera Enters Drydock

Amera

Phoenix Reisen’s Amera has arrived at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, where it will undergo a comprehensive refit under the watchful eye of BSM Cruise Services.

After disembarking all its guests in Bremerhaven, Germany on September 25, 2023, the Amera set course for Gdansk where it arrived on September 27, 2023.

All engines on the Amera will be replaced, including gearboxes and alternators.

The main electrical switchboard will be exchanged and new propellers will be installed.

In addition to an extensive machinery refit, the ship will undergo a series of modifications to its hotel facilities.

The Ocean Restaurant and Royal Suite will undergo extensive refurbishments and about 5,000 square meters of carpets in public areas will be replaced to provide a fresh ambiance.

Other enhancements include bathroom refurbishments in 232 passenger cabins.

The drydock will also address necessary repairs, technical improvements and upgrades to benefit both the ship and its crew.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.