Phoenix Reisen’s Amera Enters Drydock

Phoenix Reisen’s Amera has arrived at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, where it will undergo a comprehensive refit under the watchful eye of BSM Cruise Services.

After disembarking all its guests in Bremerhaven, Germany on September 25, 2023, the Amera set course for Gdansk where it arrived on September 27, 2023.

All engines on the Amera will be replaced, including gearboxes and alternators.

The main electrical switchboard will be exchanged and new propellers will be installed.

In addition to an extensive machinery refit, the ship will undergo a series of modifications to its hotel facilities.

The Ocean Restaurant and Royal Suite will undergo extensive refurbishments and about 5,000 square meters of carpets in public areas will be replaced to provide a fresh ambiance.

Other enhancements include bathroom refurbishments in 232 passenger cabins.

The drydock will also address necessary repairs, technical improvements and upgrades to benefit both the ship and its crew.