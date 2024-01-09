Celestyal Set to Launch Winter Program in Middle East

Celestyal Cruises will move to year-round operations, launching a week-long program in the Middle East for 2024-25.

Homeporting in Doha, the week-long program will be known as “Desert Days” and will offer six ports in seven nights, with an overnight in Abu Dhabi and additional port calls in Bahrain, Dubai, Oman, Sir Bani Yas and Khasab with the Celestyal Journey.

The new itinerary will run from November 9, 2024 to January 18, 2025, and subsequently return as a permanent feature for the winter season.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer, said in during a press conference that it was natural for the company to grow outside of Greece.

In addition to the week-long program, there will be three-, four- and five-night options in the Middle East.

The 1,266-passenger Celestyal Discovery. which joins the fleet this year, will deliver the “Three Continents” cruise from November to March 2025, covering Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel and Egypt, according to a company release.

In addition are some more itinerary adjustments, from April to October, with the Celestyal Journey operating three itineraries: the “Heavenly Adriatic;” from Greece to Montenegro, Croatia, and Italy, with maiden calls at Kefalonia, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Bari and Katakolo. There is also the “Summer Heavenly Adriatic” cruise which features Montenegro, Croatia, Italy, and Greece with maiden calls at Venice, and the “Idyllic Aegean” voyages visiting the Greek Isles and Turkey from 2025. The Celestyal Discovery will sail three and four-night “Iconic Aegean” cruises from March to November.