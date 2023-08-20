Celestyal Journey Debuts in the Eastern Mediterranean

The Celestyal Journey is now in service for Celestyal Cruises.

After a $21 million refit, the ship kicked off its inaugural season on Saturday.

Taking over the schedule of the Celestyal Crystal, the vessel set sail from Piraeus on a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Following Celestyal’s Idyllic Aegean itinerary, the maiden voyage includes visits to six destinations in Greece and Turkey, including Thessaloniki, Heraklion and Milos. The cruise also includes overnight visits to Santorini and Mykonos before returning to Piraeus.

Continuing its maiden season, the Celestyal Journey is scheduled to offer different itineraries during the fall, such as the “Steps of Paul” and the “Three Continents.”

While the first includes additional stops in Greece and Turkey, such as Kavala, Dikili and Istanbul, the second sails to the Holy Land, with visits to destinations in Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel, including Kusadasi, Rhodes, Limassol and Port Said.

Joining the Celestyal Olympia in Celestyal’s fleet, the Celestyal Journey was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. Part of Holland America’s S-Class, the ship first entered service in 1994 as the Ryndam.

After two decades of service, it was transferred to P&O Cruises Australia in 2015, becoming the Pacific Aria.

Five years later, in 2020, the vessel was sold to Seajets, remaining laid-up in Greece before being resold to Celestyal in February.

Following the recent refit, the 55,000-ton ship introduced several new features, including a selection of eight dining venues.

The Celestyal Journey also offers a total of eight bars and lounges, in addition to two lido decks, a two-deck theater, a casino, a tennis court, a video arcade and a shopping area.

Other features include a full spa and wellness center equipped with a gym, a beauty center, saunas, a thermal suite, massage rooms and a relaxation room.