Celestyal Journey Receives New Livery as Refit Continues

The Celestyal Journey recently received Celestyal Cruises’ new livery.

Currently at a shipyard in Greece, the cruise ship is being prepared to launch service for the brand in September.

With a blue hull, the new color scheme includes Celestyal’s logo in different parts of the vessel, in addition to a light blue funnel and colorful patterns. See a video of the livery here.

After being acquired by the company earlier this year, the 1994-built ship is also receiving technical updates and refreshed public areas and staterooms.

The extensive work includes the creation of eight dining venues, including seven restaurants and a Chef’s Table experience.

Following the $20-million investment, the Journey will also offer a total of eight bars, such as the Horizons Lounge and Disco.

Located on one of the ship’s highest decks, the space will offer glass-to-ceiling windows, as well as a large dance floor and scenic bar.

Taking over the schedule of the Celestyal Crystal, the Celestyal Journey will embark on its first cruise on September 2, 2023.

Through the end of the year, the 1,258-guest ship continues to offer seven-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean that explore Greece, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Turkey.

For the holidays, the Journey is also set to offer a special 19-night cruise in the region.

Allowing guests to spend both New Year and Christmas onboard, the itinerary departs from Piraeus and features visits to a total of 12 destinations, including five in Greece, four in Turkey, one in Egypt, one in Cyprus and one in Israel.

Originally built for Holland America Line, the Celestyal Journey first entered service in 1994 as the Ryndam.

In 2015, the 55,819-ton vessel was transferred to P&O Cruises Australia. Renamed Pacific Aria, it continued to sail in the South Pacific through early 2020.

A few months later the ship was bought by Seajets but remained laid up in Greece before being acquired by Celestyal Cruises in February 2023.