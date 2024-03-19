American Cruise Lines to Introduce New Ship Class in 2025

American Cruise Lines is introducing a new class of coastal ships in 2025, called the Patriot Class.

According to the company’s website, the new vessels are “meticulously crafted for seamless navigation” along the East Coast of the United States.

The cruise ships will be built at the Chesapeake Shipyard in Maryland and will have enhanced coastwise capabilities for smoother sailings, American Cruise Lines said.

Some of the features of the vessels include traditional bows and slightly deeper drafts. Combined with Rolls Royce stabilizers, this design allows for a comfortable cruising experience even in varying sea conditions, the company added.

Each ship will be able to accommodate up to 125 guests in 56 suites, all of which will have private balconies.

The staterooms are one of the highlights of the new design, American Cruise Lines noted, and are said to be among the largest in the industry.

The first ship in the series, the American Patriot, is set to debut in June with a series of cruises in the New England region.

For its maiden voyage, the vessel will sail from Boston for American Cruise Line’s “Grand New England” cruise.

The 14-night itinerary includes visits to a total of 13 destinations in the region, such as Martha’s Vineyard, Plymouth, Newport, Provincetown, Gloucester, and Portsmouth.

The American Pioneer will follow suit in early November, offering itineraries along the Florida Coast and the Florida Keys.

During its maiden voyage, the ship will sail from Jacksonville to St. Petersburg, offering a 14-night cruise that connects Florida’s Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.

Continuing its fleet expansion, American Cruise Lines is preparing to introduce the American Liberty and the American Legend in 2024.

These 100-guest vessels will be part of the company’s Coastal Cats Class, following the American Glory and the American Eagle.

In addition to the two coastal vessels, American Cruise Lines also introduced a riverboat, the American Serenade, in 2023.