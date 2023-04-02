American Cruise Lines Celebrates Two Riverboat Christenings

American Cruise Lines celebrated the christenings of two riverboats, the American Jazz and the American Serenade, on opposite sides of the country, according to a press release.

One christening took place in a canyon at the Idaho border and the other one in Louisiana.

The American Serenade was christened in Vidalia, LA, by Julia Letlow, U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district, while the American Jazz was christened by Stacia L. Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism in Clarkston, WA, on the Snake River.

“The two christenings, one in a desert canyon and one on the bayou, show the incredible breadth of river cruise options in the USA,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “They also show the growth of American Cruise Lines and the range of places that we explore. We are so grateful to the communities who welcome us and look forward to a strong future together as we cruise the Snake and Mississippi Rivers.”

The two new identical riverboats joined American Cruise Lines’ fleet of six American Riverboats. Built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, each riverboat accommodates up to 180 guests. Four additional ships are currently under construction at the yard and two of them will debut later this year.