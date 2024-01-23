American Glory Christened in Key West, Florida

The American Glory, the second Coastal Cat in American Cruise Lines’ new series of 100-passenger ships, was christened in Key West, Florida on Jan. 21, according to a press release.

The ceremony took place at Mallory Square where the ship docks when visiting Key West on the line’s Florida Gulf Coast and Keys cruises, operating roundtrip from St. Petersburg.

The celebration included local dignitaries, community members, cruise guests and port and marina officials. Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, gave remarks and introduced American Glory’s Godmother, the Honorable Teri Johnston, Mayor of Key West. The Victory Belles entertained guests with music as everyone gathered for the ship’s official blessing and ceremonial bottle smash.

“Docking in Mallory Square is a privilege, and we are honored to be a new small piece of the Key West community. We are grateful to Mayor Johnston and proud to have her as the godmother of American Glory. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership with Key West and other Florida coastal towns,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

The American Glory will continue sailing the Florida Gulf Coast and Keys itinerary throughout March 2024 and again in November and December. Later this year, the Glory will be joined by another sister ship, the American Legend, which also begins operating the same itinerary this November.