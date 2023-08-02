American Eagle Sets Sail from Boston on Inaugural Cruise

After passing sea trials earlier this month, the new American Eagle is entering service for American Cruise Lines today.

First in a new series of Coastal Cats, the 109-guest vessel is sailing from Boston for an inaugural cruise to New England.

The seven-night voyage follows the company’s “Cape Codder” itinerary and features visits to a total of eight destinations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including Gloucester, Newport, Martha’s Vineyard and New Bedford.

During its maiden summer program, the American Eagle is also scheduled to offer different itineraries in New England, such as the “Maine Coast and Harbors.”

Also available during the fall foliage season, the seven-night cruise sails roundtrip from Portland and combines river and coastal destinations, including Camden, Bath and Bangor.

Later in the year, the 3,000-ton ship repositions to the South for a winter season cruising between Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Set to be followed by 11 additional Coastal Cat ships, the American Eagle was named after the company’s first vessel.

Accommodating 109 guests, the newbuild features four passenger decks and showcases a new catamaran design.

According to the company, the coastal vessel offers an elegant interior design, in addition to spacious private balcony accommodations.

The American Eagle also offers an expansive top deck for exterior views, the company added, as well as comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, a casual café, and a fitness center.

Continuing the new series of vessels, the American Glory is set to enter service in November 2023. Two additional ships, the American Legend and the American Liberty, are also under construction, with debuts scheduled for 2024.

In 2023, American Cruise Lines also introduced the American Serenade. Joining the company’s fleet on the Mississippi River, the modern riverboat entered service in April before being christened in May.