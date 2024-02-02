Royal Caribbean International’s Fleet Locations and Itineraries in February

After welcoming the new Icon of the Seas in late January, the Royal Caribbean International fleet is getting ready for the introduction of the Utopia of the Seas in July.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and the itineraries of all the company’s vessels as of February 2, 2024:

Utopia of the Seas

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 5,714 guests

Location: St. Nazaire, France

Closing out the Oasis Class, the Utopia of the Seas is set to enter service this year. Currently under construction in France, the 5,714-guest vessel will offer a series of short cruises departing from Port Canaveral starting in July.

Icon of the Seas

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Now the largest cruise ship in the world, the Icon of the Seas kicked off its inaugural sailing on Jan. 27. Cruising to the Eastern Caribbean, the seven-night voyage departed PortMiami and includes visits to CocoCay, St. Thomas, and St. Kitts.

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Wonder of the Seas continues to sail from Port Canaveral for seven-night cruises to the Caribbean on a year-round basis. This week, the 2022-built vessel is offering an itinerary to the Western Caribbean that sails to Roatán, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and CocoCay.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Odyssey of the Seas is spending the winter in the Caribbean with a series of six- to eight-night cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale. In late April, the Quantum-Class ship is set to offer a 14-night transatlantic crossing ahead of a summer program in the Mediterranean.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

The Spectrum of the Seas is offering cruises in Southeast Asia departing from Singapore. The vessel’s program includes three- to nine-night itineraries that visit different destinations in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and more.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Operating out of Port Everglades this winter, the Symphony of the Seas is sailing different itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. This week, the Oasis-Class ship is offering an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean that includes stops in Labadee, Aruba and Curaçao.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: South Pacific

One of three Royal Caribbean ships in the region, the Ovation of the Seas is offering cruises to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific departing from Sydney. In February, the ship’s itineraries feature several destinations in New Zealand, such as Picton, Wellington and Napier.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Currently the largest cruise ship sailing from Galveston, the Harmony of the Seas offer seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. In addition to three full days at sea, the ship’s regular itinerary features calls in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatán.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Sailing from its winter homeport in Cape Liberty, the Anthem of the Seas is presently offering an 11-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. Before returning to the New York region, the 2015-built ship is set to make visits to St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Lucia and St. Thomas.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: South Pacific

After arriving in Australia in late 2023, the Quantum of the Seas continues to offer cruises departing from Brisbane. Visiting several destinations in the region, the ship’s itineraries sail to New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Queensland and more.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Allure of the Seas is presently offering short cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the three- and four-night cruises feature visits to Nassau, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the region, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Oasis of the Seas continues to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami through late April. The ship’s program features visits to Jamaica, the Bahamas, Haiti, the United States Virgin Islands and more.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After repositioning to Miami in late 2023, the Independence of the Seas is offering four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing to both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, the ship’s itineraries feature destinations in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and the Caymans, as well as the Bahamas.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean ship offering short cruises to the Bahamas, the Liberty of the Seas sails from Port Everglades twice per week. Departing on Fridays and Mondays, the ship’s three- and four-night itineraries sail to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Freedom of the Seas offers short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Miami. The ship’s regular schedule features three- and four-night voyages to Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Jewel of the Seas is presently based out of San Juan for a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean. The itineraries feature several ports of call, including St. Lucia, Trinidad, Tobago, Barbados, Dominica and St. Maarten.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Mariner of the Seas continues to offer different itineraries departing from its homeport in Port Canaveral. In February, the ship’s program features four- to seven-night cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and more.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: South America

The Serenade of the Seas is offering Royal Caribbean International’s first ever world cruise. Named Ultimate World Cruise, the 274-night global journey is currently sailing across South America before crossing the Pacific Ocean on its way to Australia.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: West Coast

Sailing from Los Angeles on a year-round basis, the Navigator of the Seas offers three- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera, California and Baja Mexico. The ship’s regular itineraries include visits to Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Catalina Island.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: South Pacific

The Brilliance of the Seas is spending the winter season cruising in the South Pacific. Sailing from Sydney, the Radiance-Class vessel offers five- to 18-night cruises to Tasmania, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and more.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After repositioning to Port Canaveral in late 2023, the Adventure of the Seas is offering six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. This week, the 2001-built vessel is sailing to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Labadee and Puerto Plata as part of an eight-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After spending the summer in Alaska, the Radiance of the Seas is currently offering cruises departing from the Port of TampaBay. Extending through early April, the ship’s winter program features four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Explorer of the Seas is presently offering a nine-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. After departing from PortMiami on Jan. 26, the itinerary features visits to Puerto Plata, St. Thomas. St. Kitts, Antigua and Grenada.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from the Port of Galveston, the Voyager of the Seas offers four- and five-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean. The short getaway cruises feature visits to two ports in Mexico: Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Vision of the Seas continues to sail different itineraries from Baltimore. In February, the 1998-built ship is set to offer eight- to 12-night cruises to the Bahamas, Florida, South Carolina and the Southern Caribbean.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

After marking Royal Caribbean’s return to Latin America, the Rhapsody of the Seas is offering a series of seven-night cruises in the Southern Caribbean. Visiting Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire, the ship’s regular itinerary sails from Colón, in Panama, and Cartagena de Indias, in Colombia.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Enchantment of the Seas is offering seven-night cruises departing from Tampa. Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the itineraries of the 2,250-guest ship feature visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

After returning to Miami in November, the Grandeur of the Seas kicked off a series of longer cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. This week, the ship is sailing a 12-night itinerary that features visits to Jamaica, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire.