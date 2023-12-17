Rhapsody of the Seas Starts Homeporting Season in Colombia

The Rhapsody of the Seas is kicking off its homeporting season in Cartagena de Indias today.

Part of Royal Caribbean International’s return to Latin America after a seven-year gap, the operation includes 12 cruises departing from the Colombian port.

Through April, the vessel is set to offer a series of seven-night voyages to the Southern Caribbean that also feature visits to other destinations in the region, including Panama and Aruba.

While some of the itineraries also feature overnight calls at selected ports, Rhapsody’s regular itinerary sails to Willemstad, in Curaçao; Kralendijk, in Aruba; Oranjestad, in Bonaire; and Colón, in Panama.

The latter also serves as homeport for the operation, with passengers being able to embark on the cruise in both Cartagena and Colón.

Upon completing the winter program in mid-April, the Rhapsody sets sail on a repositioning cruise to Fort Lauderdale before returning to the Southern Caribbean.

Remaining in the region for the entire year, the Vision-Class ship is set to kick off a year-round program out of San Juan in late April.

The deployment includes seven-night cruises to additional destinations in the region, such as Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Croix, and Antigua.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the Rhapsody of the Seas originally entered service for Royal Caribbean International in 1996.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the 2,000-guest vessel offers several of the company’s signature features, including a rock climbing wall, an adults-only Solarium, and an array of specialty restaurants.

Among the dining venues available onboard is Chops Grille, an American-style steakhouse; Giovanni’s Table, a specialty restaurant that serves Italian food; and the self-service buffet Windjammer Café.