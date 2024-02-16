Limbo Fleet: Cruise Ships Looking for New Operators

From coastal and expedition vessels to large contemporary ships, Cruise Industry News gathered the latest on the vessels that are currently sitting in a limbo status.

For a complete overview of the market, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Ocean Voyager

Last Operator: American Queen Voyages

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 202 guests

Tonnage: 4,954

Location: Portland, United States

After being withdrawn from the American Queen Voyages fleet, the Ocean Voyager is looking for a new operator. Currently docked in Portland, the U.S.-built coastal cruise ship is available for sale through QPS Marine Ships.

Ocean Navigator

Last Operator: American Queen Voyages

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 202 guests

Tonnage: 4,954

Location: Portland, United States

Currently laid up in Portland, the Ocean Navigator is also available for sale. Like its sister ship Ocean Voyager, the 202-guest vessel was removed from American Queen Voyages fleet in late 2023.

Ocean Atlantic

Last Operator: Albatros Expeditions

Year Built: 1985

Capacity: 198 guests

Tonnage: 12,798

Location: Caen, France

The Ocean Atlantic continues to look for a new operator. Out of service since mid-2022, the expedition ship is owned by SunStone ships and is currently available for sale or charter.

Ocean Diamond

Last Operator: Quark Expeditions

Year Built: 1986

Capacity: 189 guests

Tonnage: 8,282

Location: Las Palmas, Spain

After seeing its contract with Quark Expeditions end, the Ocean Diamond is another expedition ship waiting for a new operator. Owned by SunStone ships, the 1986-built vessel is available for sale or charter.

Dream Goddess (Ex-Berlin)

Last Operator: FTI Cruises

Year Built: 1980

Capacity: 352 guests

Tonnage: 9,570

Location: Perama, Greece

Sold after the closure of FTI Cruises in 2020, the former Berlin is sitting in limbo. Initial plans to convert it into a private yacht seem to have failed as the 352-guest vessel remains untouched in Greece ever since.

Celestyal Crystal

Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 950 guests

Tonnage: 25,600

Location: Lavrio, Greece

Replaced by a larger and more modern vessel, the Celestyal Crystal is waiting for a decision regarding its future. Out of service since late 2023, the 950-guest vessel is presently docked in Lavrio, Greece.

Minerva

Last Operator: Swan Hellenic Cruises

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 350 guests

Tonnage: 12,892

Location: Elefsis, Greece

In service for the original Swan Hellenic when the company collapsed, the Minerva was sold in 2017. While the new owner reportedly planned to convert it into a private yacht, the 350-guest ship remains out of service in Greece.

Bella Fortuna (ex-Celestyal Olympia)

Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises

Year Built: 1982

Capacity: 1,402 guests

Tonnage: 37,773

Location: Cesme, Turkey

Reportedly sold by Celestyal Cruises, the former Celestyal Olympia is facing an uncertain future. After being renamed Bella Fortuna, the 1982-built sailed to the Turkish port of Cesme – where it remains laid-up since early January.

Golden Horizon

Last Operator: Tradewind Voyages

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 300 guests

Tonnage: 8,770

Location: Split, Croatia

With its former operator Tradewind Voyages facing war-related sanctions, the Golden Horizon remains docked in Croatia since late 2021. Facing an uncertain future, the sailing ship was originally ordered by Star Clippers, who never took delivery of it.

Aegean Odyssey

Last Operator: Road Scholar

Year Built: 1973

Capacity: 350 guests

Tonnage: 11,500

Location: Lavrio, Greece

One of the oldest active cruise ships, the Aegean Odyssey appears to be looking for a new operator. Laid up in Greece since late 2022, the 1973-built vessel spent the last few years sailing under charter for Road Scholar.

Blue Sapphire

Last Operator: Selectum Blu Cruises

Year Built: 1981

Capacity: 750 guests

Tonnage: 37,000

Location: Marmaris, Turkey

After being acquired by its present owners in 2020, the Blue Sapphire remains laid-up in Turkey since mid-2023. Originally in service for Hapag-Lloyd as the Europa, the 1981-built appears to be facing an uncertain future after seeing Selectum Blu Cruises cease operations last year.

Astoria

Last Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Year Built: 1948/1994

Capacity: 520 guests

Tonnage: 16,100

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Out of service since early 2020, the Astoria remains docked in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. One of the oldest cruise ships in service when the pandemic broke, the 1948-built was last operated by now-defunct Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

Eastern Venus (ex-Pacific Venus)

Last Operator: Venus Cruise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 696 guests

Tonnage: 26,518

Location: Shidao, China

Last operated by Venus Cruise, the former Pacific Venus left Japan under a new name in late 2023. Now sailing as the Eastern Venus, the 1998-built cruise ship is currently in China with no updates regarding its future known at press time.

Mykonos Magic (ex-Costa Magica)

Last Operator: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Tonnage: 103,000

Location: Elefsis, Greece

Sold to Seajets in 2023, the former Costa Magica remains laid-up in Greece. Renamed Mykonos Magic, the 2,720-guest, 2004-built vessel is currently one of the largest and newest cruise ships out of service.

Queen of the Oceans (ex-Oceana)

Last Operator: P&O Cruises

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 90,000

Location: Patra, Greece

The former Oceana is also laid up after being acquired by Seajets. The Greek ferry operator bought the 1999-built ship from P&O Cruises in 2020, renaming it Queen of the Oceans.

Aegean Majesty (ex-Veendam)

Last Operator: Holland America Line

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,350 guests

Tonnage: 55,819

Location: Aigio, Greece

Previously in service for Holland America Line, the former Veendam was also bought by Seajets. Renamed Aegean Majesty, the 1,350-guest vessel has been docked in Greece ever since the transaction took place in 2020.

Majesty (ex-Majesty of the Seas)

Last Operator: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 2,354 guests

Tonnage: 73,941

Location: Piraeus, Greece

Another cruise ship owned by Seajets, the ex-Majesty of the Seas is also laid up in Greece. Formerly operated by Royal Caribbean International, the 1992-built vessel has been docked in Piraeus since 2021, with no plans for its future known at press time.

Other cruise ships currently out of service: