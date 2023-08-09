Celestyal Crystal Sets Sail on Farewell Cruise

Set to be replaced by the new Celestyal Journey, the Celestyal Crystal is currently offering a farewell cruise for Celestyal Cruises.

Wrapping up an extended summer program that started in early March, the 1980-built vessel sailed from Piraeus on August 26, 2023.

Following Celestyal’s “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary, the seven-night cruise includes visits to several ports of call in Greece and Turkey, including Thessaloniki, Milos, Heraklion, Rhodes and Kusadasi.

Before returning to Piraeus, the port-intensive voyage also features overnight calls in Mykonos and Santorini.

Starting on September 2, the new Celestyal Journey takes over the program originally announced for the Crystal.

The schedule extends through December and includes a series of seven-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean that sail to Greece, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus.

In service for Celestyal Cruises since the company’s debut, the Crystal was built as cruise ferry in 1980.

After being converted into a full-time cruise ship in 1990s, the ship sailed for several different brands, including Star Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Silja Line.

In 2007, the 950-guest ship was acquired by Louis Cruise Lines – who would rebrand as Celestyal Cruises in 2014.

In addition to itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Crystal also offered cruises to the Caribbean during its extensive career with the cruise line.

Initially in cooperation with a Canadian travel agency, the 25,000-ton ship sailed several seasons in Cuba, offering seven-night itineraries around the island departing from Havana.

Providing a traditional cruising experience, the Crystal offers an array of public areas that include a pool deck, a spa, a show lounge, a casino, three restaurants and several bars and lounges.

While the Crystal ends its revenue services, Celestyal Cruises is set to offer a series of cruises onboard the Celestyal Olympia and the Celestyal Journey throughout late 2024.