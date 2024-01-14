Former Celestyal Olympia Sails to Turkey

After a few months laid up in Greece, Celestyal Cruises’ former Celestyal Olympia recently sailed to Cesme, Turkey.

Before departing from Lavrion on Jan. 8, the 1982-built vessel was transferred to the Liberian ship registry and also received a new name, theBella Fortuna.

While no official word has been made public at press time, the Olympia is believed to have been sold to a Turkey-based company.

With the new Celestyal Discovery taking over its future schedule, the 1,402-guest cruise ship has been retired from Celestyal’s fleet.

Originally built for Royal Caribbean International as the Song of America, the Olympia had been in service for the Greece-based company since 2014.

Since restarting guest operations after the COVID-19 pandemic, the ship was offering short cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey.

Leaving from Piraeus and Kusadadi, the three- and four-night itineraries featured visits to several destinations in the Aegean Sea, such as Patmos, Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos and Heraklion.

Before joining the Celestyal fleet, the vessel also sailed for Airtours, Thomson Cruises and Louis Cruise Lines.

Offering a traditional cruise experience, the Olympia is equipped with a series of public areas and features, including two swimming pools, a casino, several lounges and bars, and a selection of shops.

The ship also offers a 360º-view observation lounge located under its funnel, in addition to two dining venues, a wellness center and a kid’s club.

While the Olympia leaves the fleet, Celestyal Cruises is set to offer a series of cruises onboard the Celestyal Discovery and the Celestyal Journey throughout early 2025.

A third ship, the Celestyal Crystal is also part of the company’s current fleet. After being withdrawn from service in September 2023, the 1992-built vessel remained laid up in Greece while waiting for a decision regarding its future.