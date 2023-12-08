Former Pacific Venus Sets Sail to China

The former Pacific Venus is currently on its way to China.

Renamed Eastern Venus, the 1998-built cruise ship set sail to Shidao – a commercial port near Qinqdao and Yantai – on December 7.

After roughly one year laid-up near Kobe, in Japan, the vessel is expected at its Chinese destination on December 10.

Following almost 25 years of service for Japan-based Venus Cruise, the Venus is believed to have been sold to a new operator. Details about the transaction, however, have not been made public yet.

Before leaving Japan, the 696-guest vessel was also reflagged and now flies the flag of the Panamanian ship registry.

The Pacific Venus has been out of service since January 2023. On the occasion, the Japan-built vessel completed its final cruise for Venus Cruise – which decided to shut down its cruise business in late 2022.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the customers who have boarded the cruise since our launch and to all those who have supported and cooperated with the cruise operations,” the company said at the time of the announcement.

Previously one of the three local cruise companies in Japan, Venus Cruise offered itineraries from different ports in the country for 33 years.

In addition to the Pacific Venus, the cruise line also operated other ships in the past, including the 1990-built Orient Venus and the 1974-built New Utopia.

With Venus Cruise now out of service, two homegrown cruise brands remain active in Japan: Asuka Cruise and Mitsui OSK Passenger Line. Both are expanding their operations with the addition of new ships to their fleets.

While Asuka is building a new 744-guest vessel at the Meyer Werft shipyard, Mitsui acquired the Seabourn Odyssey in 2022.

Currently sailing to Seabourn as part of a charter agreement, the 450-guest vessel is set to arrive in Asia in late 2024.