Meyer Werft Begins Construction on New Asuka III

Meyer Werft has started construction on a new cruise ship for NYK Cruises, according to a press release.

A steel cutting ceremony was held September 25 at Meyer Werft’s shipyard in Papenburg to mark the beginning of construction on the ship, which will be named ASUKA III.

The new vessel will be tailored specifically for Japanese travelers. It will feature optimized hydrodynamics for planned Asian routes, contactless controls, and onboard amenities adapted to Japanese preferences, according to the press release.

The Asuka III will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which emits less air pollution compared to traditional marine fuels. The use of LNG will reduce carbon emissions as well as nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides.

Scheduled for delivery in 2025, the ship will be 230 meters long and 29.8 meters wide. With a gross tonnage of 52,200, it will have capacity for 744 passengers.

Meyer Werft managing director Thomas Weigend said the order in 2021 during the pandemic was an important signal for the shipyard. He said Meyer Werft is pleased to partner with NYK Cruises on creating a modern cruise ship optimized for the Japanese market.

NYK Cruises president Hiroyuki Endo expressed appreciation for the cooperation from Meyer Werft on the ship’s design. He said the company aims to continue the relationship through successful delivery of the new ship.