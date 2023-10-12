MOL to Launch New Cruise Brand, Mitsui Ocean Cruises

MOL Group today announced the launch of a new cruise brand named Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

The Japanese shipowner also revealed that the name of its new cruise ship will be Mitsui Ocean Fuji.

Set to enter service for the new brand in December 2024, the 32,000-ton luxury vessel was acquired from Seabourn Cruise Line in March 2023.

According to a press release, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji will become MOL’s second passenger ship, sailing along the 1990-built Nippon Maru.

Onboard the new-to-the-company vessel, MOL said, passengers will be able to experience the combination of Japanese high quality “Omotenashi” service with a western-style luxury hardware.

Currently sailing as the Seabourn Odyssey, the all-suite vessel was originally designed to offer an international upscale cruising experience in regions such as the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

Built in Italy by the Fincantieri shipyard, the 450-guest vessel first entered service in June 2009.

Mitsui Ocean Cruises also announced that the Mitsui Ocean Fuji will embark on an Around the World Cruise in April 2025.

Sailing roundtrip from Yokohama, the 100-day voyage will visit 24 yet-to-be-revealed ports of call around the globe.

As part of its new management plan named Blue Action 2035, the MOL Group plans to continues to invest in the cruise business as a way to offset commercial shipping volatilities.

Diversifying its portfolio, the Japanese company plans a “heavy focus” on the cruise industry, with the expansion of its travel businesses and the creation of an international customer’s base.

With plans to launch several new cruise ships in the future, the group will also focus on bringing foreign guests for cruises in Japan, while keeping an eye on expanding its domestic customer reach.

According to MOL, the cruise industry is a “stable and profitable” segment that “is not affected by the same market conditions” as other shipping areas.