Carnival Corporation Sells Seabourn Odyssey to MOL Group

Carnival Corporation and its luxury Seabourn brand have announced the sale of the 450-guest, 2009-built Seabourn Odyssey to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), which currently operates a one-ship Japanese cruise line with the Nippon Maru.

Following the sale, Seabourn will continue to operate all published voyages through August 22, 2024, under a charter arrangement.

The Seabourn Odyssey will then be delivered to MOL after the charter agreement.

Of note, it’s the 26th ship to exit the Carnival Corp. fleet since 2020.

“We are proud that Seabourn Odyssey carried our guests across the world for the last 14 years and are happy to see her join a great company, MOL,” said Seabourn President Natalya Leahy. “As we prepare to say farewell to Odyssey in September 2024, I am excited to further optimize our fleet as we grow our expedition business. With the addition of Seabourn Pursuit this summer, Seabourn will have one of the most modern fleets in the ultra-luxury segment with an average age of just seven years.”

The company said that Seabourn’s fleet expansion into the ultra-luxury expedition market allows for a more diverse offering of deployment opportunities, which will lead to new and exciting itineraries across all seven continents with a higher guest capacity compared to 2019 even after Seabourn Odyssey’s departure.

“With this elite, modern fleet, Seabourn continues as the leader in ultra-luxury travel, providing highly curated and immersive experiences and unique ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our guests,” Leahy said.