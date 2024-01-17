Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Seven Ships Are Entering Service for New Operators in 2024

Margaritaville Islander

 Seven cruise ships are scheduled to debut for new operators in 2024. Involved in a number of different transactions, the vessels will serve their new operators in various roles across the world.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Tonnage: 86,000
Year built: 2000
Former name: Costa Atlantica
Previous operator: Carnival Corporation/China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)
New operator: Margaritaville at Sea
Debut: TBD

The former Costa Atlantica is starting a new phase of its cruising career in 2024. Originally built to serve the Italian market for Costa Cruises, the 2,100-guest vessel is now set to sail from the United States as the Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Following a few years laid up in Asia and Europe, the Spirit-Class ship was acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in late 2023.

Carnival Firenze
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Tonnage: 135,500
Year built: 2020
Former name: Costa Firenze
Previous operator: Costa Cruises
New operator: Carnival Cruise Line
Debut: May 2024

Following the Carnival Venezia, the Costa Firenze is set to join the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in 2024. Built for Costa Cruises, the Vista-Class ship will join the company’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style concept, which combines Carnival’s experience with an Italian flair.

Renamed Carnival Firenze, the 2020-built ship is set to offer a series of four- to seven-night cruises on the West Coast starting in May. Departing from Long Beach, the itineraries feature visits to Catalina Island, Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas and more.

Mitsui Ocean Fuji
Capacity: 450 guests
Tonnage: 32,346
Year built: 2009
Former name: Seabourn Odyssey
Previous operator: Seabourn Cruise Line
New operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Debut: December 2024

After being sold by Seabourn in mid-2023, the former Seabourn Odyssey is debuting for its new operator in December 2024, offering itineraries out of Japan for the local market.

Set to be renamed Mitsui Ocean Fuji following a complete refurbishment, the 2009-built ship is also set to offer a world cruise departing from the Asian country.

Exploris One
Capacity: 132 guests
Tonnage: 6,130
Year built: 1989
Former name: Silver Explorer
Previous operator: Silversea Expeditions
New operator: Exploris Expedition & Cruises
Debut: December 2023

The former Silver Explorer is now the first ship in the Exploris fleet. After completing a farewell season for Silversea Cruises, the purpose-built expedition ship launched service for the French operator in December.

Otto Sverdrup
Capacity: 500 guests
Tonnage: 15,960
Year built: 2002
Former name: Finnmarken
Previous operator: HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
New operator: Hurtigruten Norway
Debut: January 2024

The Otto Sverdrup is returning to Hurtigruten Norway in January 2024. After spending the last few years sailing for HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), the 500-guest vessel is scheduled to resume operations at the company’s Coastal Express Route in January.

Originally built in 2002, the former Finnmarken was subjected to a major refurbishment and modernization in 2021, becoming the third battery-powered ship in the Hurtigruten Group.

Former World Dream
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Tonnage: 150,000
Year built: 2017
Former name: World Dream
Previous operator: Dream Cruises
New operator: Aroya Cruises
Debut: 2024

Currently undergoing a major refurbishment in Germany, the former World Dream is scheduled to debut for Cruise Saudi’s Aroya Cruises in 2024.

As the first ship of the new cruise brand, the 2017-built vessel will serve the Arabian demographic. While itineraries and a specific timeline are still to be announced, the ship is expected to offer both local trips in the Middle East and international sailings.

Celestyal Discovery
Capacity: 1,270 guests
Tonnage: 42,200
Year built: 2003
Former name: AIDAaura
Previous operator: AIDA Cruises
New operator: Celestyal Cruises
Debut: March 2024

After bidding farewell for AIDA Cruises, the former AIDAaura was acquired by Celestyal Cruises in November.

Set to undergo a major refurbishment before debuting for its new owner, the 1,270-guest ship will be renamed Celestyal Discovery for a series of short cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The first sailing is currently scheduled for March 2024.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.