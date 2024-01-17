Seven Ships Are Entering Service for New Operators in 2024

Seven cruise ships are scheduled to debut for new operators in 2024. Involved in a number of different transactions, the vessels will serve their new operators in various roles across the world.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Tonnage: 86,000

Year built: 2000

Former name: Costa Atlantica

Previous operator: Carnival Corporation/China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

New operator: Margaritaville at Sea

Debut: TBD

The former Costa Atlantica is starting a new phase of its cruising career in 2024. Originally built to serve the Italian market for Costa Cruises, the 2,100-guest vessel is now set to sail from the United States as the Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Following a few years laid up in Asia and Europe, the Spirit-Class ship was acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in late 2023.

Carnival Firenze

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Tonnage: 135,500

Year built: 2020

Former name: Costa Firenze

Previous operator: Costa Cruises

New operator: Carnival Cruise Line

Debut: May 2024

Following the Carnival Venezia, the Costa Firenze is set to join the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in 2024. Built for Costa Cruises, the Vista-Class ship will join the company’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style concept, which combines Carnival’s experience with an Italian flair.

Renamed Carnival Firenze, the 2020-built ship is set to offer a series of four- to seven-night cruises on the West Coast starting in May. Departing from Long Beach, the itineraries feature visits to Catalina Island, Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas and more.

Mitsui Ocean Fuji

Capacity: 450 guests

Tonnage: 32,346

Year built: 2009

Former name: Seabourn Odyssey

Previous operator: Seabourn Cruise Line

New operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises

Debut: December 2024

After being sold by Seabourn in mid-2023, the former Seabourn Odyssey is debuting for its new operator in December 2024, offering itineraries out of Japan for the local market.

Set to be renamed Mitsui Ocean Fuji following a complete refurbishment, the 2009-built ship is also set to offer a world cruise departing from the Asian country.

Exploris One

Capacity: 132 guests

Tonnage: 6,130

Year built: 1989

Former name: Silver Explorer

Previous operator: Silversea Expeditions

New operator: Exploris Expedition & Cruises

Debut: December 2023

The former Silver Explorer is now the first ship in the Exploris fleet. After completing a farewell season for Silversea Cruises, the purpose-built expedition ship launched service for the French operator in December.

Otto Sverdrup

Capacity: 500 guests

Tonnage: 15,960

Year built: 2002

Former name: Finnmarken

Previous operator: HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

New operator: Hurtigruten Norway

Debut: January 2024

The Otto Sverdrup is returning to Hurtigruten Norway in January 2024. After spending the last few years sailing for HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), the 500-guest vessel is scheduled to resume operations at the company’s Coastal Express Route in January.

Originally built in 2002, the former Finnmarken was subjected to a major refurbishment and modernization in 2021, becoming the third battery-powered ship in the Hurtigruten Group.

Former World Dream

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Tonnage: 150,000

Year built: 2017

Former name: World Dream

Previous operator: Dream Cruises

New operator: Aroya Cruises

Debut: 2024

Currently undergoing a major refurbishment in Germany, the former World Dream is scheduled to debut for Cruise Saudi’s Aroya Cruises in 2024.

As the first ship of the new cruise brand, the 2017-built vessel will serve the Arabian demographic. While itineraries and a specific timeline are still to be announced, the ship is expected to offer both local trips in the Middle East and international sailings.

Celestyal Discovery

Capacity: 1,270 guests

Tonnage: 42,200

Year built: 2003

Former name: AIDAaura

Previous operator: AIDA Cruises

New operator: Celestyal Cruises

Debut: March 2024

After bidding farewell for AIDA Cruises, the former AIDAaura was acquired by Celestyal Cruises in November.

Set to undergo a major refurbishment before debuting for its new owner, the 1,270-guest ship will be renamed Celestyal Discovery for a series of short cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The first sailing is currently scheduled for March 2024.