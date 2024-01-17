Seven Ships Are Entering Service for New Operators in 2024

Seven cruise ships are scheduled to debut for new operators in 2024. Involved in a number of different transactions, the vessels will serve their new operators in various roles across the world.
Margaritaville at Sea Islander
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Tonnage: 86,000
Year built: 2000
Former name: Costa Atlantica
Previous operator: Carnival Corporation/China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)
New operator: Margaritaville at Sea
Debut: TBD
The former Costa Atlantica is starting a new phase of its cruising career in 2024. Originally built to serve the Italian market for Costa Cruises, the 2,100-guest vessel is now set to sail from the United States as the Margaritaville at Sea Islander.
Following a few years laid up in Asia and Europe, the Spirit-Class ship was acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in late 2023.
Carnival Firenze
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Tonnage: 135,500
Year built: 2020
Former name: Costa Firenze
Previous operator: Costa Cruises
New operator: Carnival Cruise Line
Debut: May 2024
Following the Carnival Venezia, the Costa Firenze is set to join the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in 2024. Built for Costa Cruises, the Vista-Class ship will join the company’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style concept, which combines Carnival’s experience with an Italian flair.
Renamed Carnival Firenze, the 2020-built ship is set to offer a series of four- to seven-night cruises on the West Coast starting in May. Departing from Long Beach, the itineraries feature visits to Catalina Island, Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas and more.
Mitsui Ocean Fuji
Capacity: 450 guests
Tonnage: 32,346
Year built: 2009
Former name: Seabourn Odyssey
Previous operator: Seabourn Cruise Line
New operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Debut: December 2024
After being sold by Seabourn in mid-2023, the former Seabourn Odyssey is debuting for its new operator in December 2024, offering itineraries out of Japan for the local market.
Set to be renamed Mitsui Ocean Fuji following a complete refurbishment, the 2009-built ship is also set to offer a world cruise departing from the Asian country.
Exploris One
Capacity: 132 guests
Tonnage: 6,130
Year built: 1989
Former name: Silver Explorer
Previous operator: Silversea Expeditions
New operator: Exploris Expedition & Cruises
Debut: December 2023
The former Silver Explorer is now the first ship in the Exploris fleet. After completing a farewell season for Silversea Cruises, the purpose-built expedition ship launched service for the French operator in December.
Otto Sverdrup
Capacity: 500 guests
Tonnage: 15,960
Year built: 2002
Former name: Finnmarken
Previous operator: HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
New operator: Hurtigruten Norway
Debut: January 2024
The Otto Sverdrup is returning to Hurtigruten Norway in January 2024. After spending the last few years sailing for HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), the 500-guest vessel is scheduled to resume operations at the company’s Coastal Express Route in January.
Originally built in 2002, the former Finnmarken was subjected to a major refurbishment and modernization in 2021, becoming the third battery-powered ship in the Hurtigruten Group.
Former World Dream
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Tonnage: 150,000
Year built: 2017
Former name: World Dream
Previous operator: Dream Cruises
New operator: Aroya Cruises
Debut: 2024
Currently undergoing a major refurbishment in Germany, the former World Dream is scheduled to debut for Cruise Saudi’s Aroya Cruises in 2024.
As the first ship of the new cruise brand, the 2017-built vessel will serve the Arabian demographic. While itineraries and a specific timeline are still to be announced, the ship is expected to offer both local trips in the Middle East and international sailings.
Celestyal Discovery
Capacity: 1,270 guests
Tonnage: 42,200
Year built: 2003
Former name: AIDAaura
Previous operator: AIDA Cruises
New operator: Celestyal Cruises
Debut: March 2024
After bidding farewell for AIDA Cruises, the former AIDAaura was acquired by Celestyal Cruises in November.
Set to undergo a major refurbishment before debuting for its new owner, the 1,270-guest ship will be renamed Celestyal Discovery for a series of short cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The first sailing is currently scheduled for March 2024.