Hurtigruten Ship Shuffle: Otto Sverdrup to Coast; Maud to Antarctica and Arctic

The Hurtigruten Group is moving ships between its different operations as part of a long-term strategic growth initiative, according to a press release.

As part of the ship shuffle, the Otto Sverdrup is being transferred to Hurtigruten Norway, while the Maud is being deployed to polar regions.

The move comes as a natural extension of its operational split in 2021, the group said in a prepared statement, and follows a restructuring that created dedicated support functions for Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway.

Currently offering itineraries to the Norwegian Coast sailing roundtrip from the United Kingdom, the Maud will now complement the company’s expedition program in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Formerly named Midnatsol, the 16,151-ton vessel has been dedicated full-time to exploration cruises since being transferred to Hurtigruten Expeditions in 2021.

Previously in service for the company’s coastal service, the 2003-built vessel was fully refurbished during the same year and currently has capacity for 500 guests.

The Otto Sverdrup, meanwhile, will be moved to Hurtigruten Norway, who runs the group’s regular service on the Norwegian coast.

Previously named Finnmarken, the 2002-built vessel is currently dedicated to expeditions to Norway sailing roundtrip from Germany.

Transferred to Hurtigruten Expeditions in 2020, the 500-guest vessel was subjected to different refurbishments in recent years.

In 2021, for instance, the Otto Sverdrup became the group’s third battery-powered ship following a major modernization project at the Green Yard Kleven in Norway. The ship was also equipped to use shorepower connections during the same refit.

All public areas and cabins had previously been upgraded and renovated during a different project in 2020, Hurtigruten said at the time.

Between its coastal and expedition fleets, the Hurtigruten Group currently operates a fleet of 16 cruise ships, including the hybrid-powered sisters Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen.