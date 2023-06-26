Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches New Antarctica Itineraries

Hurtigruten Expeditions is introducing a series of new 2024 itineraries exploring the Patagonian fjords of South America and Antarctica.

Guests embarking on Hurtigruten’s new Antarctica expeditions will get to visit the Chilean fjords, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

The new 2024 expeditions include the Maud’s 17-day Antarctica, Patagonia, and Chilean Fjords Expedition voyage, sailing from Punta Arenas, Chile with seven days of Antarctica explorations. Departure dates include:

2024: November 22; December 7 and 22

2025: January 6 and 21: February 5 and 20.

Additionally, Hurtigruten’s Maud will set sail on 23 and 24-day voyages from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Antarctica and to Punta Arenas, allowing guests to explore South America, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia in a single adventure.

The 23-day Springtime Expedition to Antarctica journey departs on November 1, 2024, and the 24-day Voyage to the Late Summer Sun cruise departs on March 7, 2025.

The expedition line’s Fram will sail a number of longer Antarctica voyages including the 23-day In-depth Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition departing on March 7, 2024, and March 15, 2025.

Aboard the Roald Amundsen and the Fridjof Nansen, adventure lovers can look forward to a series of expeditions including the 18-day Antarctica and Patagonia cruise (departing on Oct. 17 and 27, 2023, and Oct. 21, Nov. 1, 2024) and the 12-day Highlights of Antarctica itinerary with a total of 29 departures combined in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Roald Amundsen will also offer a series of 18-Antarctic Circle expeditions where guests can explore Antarctica and enjoy whale spotting, seeing young penguins, hiking, kayaking and ice-cruising. Guests can choose among six departures between January 2024 and February 2025.