New Carnival Venezia Ready to Debut in Europe

The new Carnival Venezia is ready for its big debut in Europe.

After being prepared at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, the 2019-built vessel is currently on its way to Southern Spain, where it will embark on its first commercial voyage on May 29.

A transatlantic crossing, the cruise precedes Venezia’s U.S. debut, which is scheduled to mid-June. Sailing from Barcelona to New York City, the 15-night repositioning voyage features visits to five ports in Spain, the UK, Portugal and Canada.

Upon arriving in New York on June 13, the Venezia is set to kick off a year-round program of cruises out of the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

Extending through late 2024, the schedule includes four- to 15-night cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Canada and New England.

For the 2024-25 winter, the Carnival Venezia is set to debut in Florida offering a series of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

First ship in the company’s new “Carnival Fun Italian Style” brand, the Venezia is debuting a brand-new concept.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the Vista-Class vessel was designed with public areas and facilities inspired by the Italian city of Venice.

Combining the ship’s existing features with Carnival’s signature product, the new concept offers Italian-themed activities and experiences, such as a different version of Guy’s Burger Joint – which will serve its classic burgers along with new, especially-created options inspired by Italy.

During its recent drydock in Spain, the Venezia also received other signature features of Carnival Cruise Line, including the Carnival Waterworks aqua park, the Piano Bar 88 and the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse.

In 2024, a second ship is set to join the “Carnival Fun Italian Style Concept,” as the Florence-inspired Costa Firenze enters the fleet for a West Coast program.