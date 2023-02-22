Costa Venezia Arrives at Navantia Ahead of Carnival Conversion

Almost four months after ending its last sailing for Costa Cruises, the Venezia recently arrived at Navantia shipyard in Cádiz for its conversion into a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

During the stay at the Spanish facility, the 2019-built vessel will be adapted to showcase the new “Carnival Fun Italian Style” product.

According to the U.S.-based company, the concept will combine its signature experiences with the Italian theme of the ship.

With a design similar to Carnival’s Vista Class, the Venezia was originally built to sail in China. Among its main features, is an interior design is inspired by the Italian city of Venice.

The ship’s main theatre, for instance, pays homage to the Venetian La Fenice theatre, while the main atrium recalls the famous Piazza di San Marco.

Other themed areas include the main restaurants, which were dedicated to the typical architecture of Venetian alleys and feature original, life-sized gondolas made by local artisans.

During the drydock in Spain, the ship will be adapted to offer some of Carnival’s signature activities and experiences, such as the Carnival Waterworks aqua park, the Piano Bar 88 and the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse.

Other additions include Bonsai Sushi, Seafood Shack, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.

The Venezia is also receiving a new livery that mixes Costa and Carnival colors, highlighted by the Italian brand’s yellow funnel.

After offering a 15-night transatlantic crossing in late May, the new Carnival Venezia is set to kick off a schedule of year-round cruising out of New York City in June.

The program includes four- to 15-night cruises to varied destinations in the region, including Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Canada and New England.

In 2024, a second ship is set to join the “Carnival Fun Italian Style Concept,” as the Florence-inspired Costa Firenze joins the fleet for a West Coast program.