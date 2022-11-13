Carnival Reveals Details Ahead of Venezia Debut

Carnival Cruise Line will receive two more ships from Costa Cruises, with the first one, the Carnival Venezia, set to arrive in 2023.

The company introduced the new ship at a live presentation on December 12 where they shared what unique features guests can expect aboard the Carnival Venezia.

“We are receiving two ships from our sister brand Costa, our Italian sister, and the two ships are Venezia and Firenze. We are very very excited because these are actually brand new ships pretty much,” said Carnival Cruise president Christine Duffy.

The Italian-style ship is the first ship in what will be the Venice-class category of ships and was originally built for the Chinese market, Duffy said.

The Carnival Venezia will feature new concepts of fun such as the Rococo bar by the pool serving a wide array of frozen drinks and cocktails and the signature JavaBlue cafe situated right across the pool area that will serve a selection of gelato, something unique to this Carnival ship.

There’s also the Amari Bar, with expertly crafted cocktails feature a variety of Italian liqueurs and bitters and are skillfully prepared by professional mixologists for an elevated and interactive experience. This is an elevated and interactive cocktail experience with drinks such as negroni, americano, Amalfi martini and sbagliato. Select Alchemy cocktails will also be served.

There will also be a Mexican-Italian fusion restaurant called the Pomodoro and a Le Strada grill as well as a specialty Italian restaurant.

“They feel very much like the Vista class in terms of the general arrangements so if you know your way around a Carnival Vista Horizon or Panorama you’re going to feel right at home here but with a very different look and feel, a very unique Italian style that’s really beautiful,” said Glenn Aprile, director of new build product development.

Guy’s Burger Joint will be back with Italian flavors and ingredients add new flavors to Guy Fieri’s famous burgers. Along with classic American burgers and fries, new menu items will feature an Italian twist, such as a pepperoni pizza burger and the Big Mozz – a burger smothered in melted mozzarella cheese.

The Carnival Venezia is scheduled to set sail from New York City in June 2023 to Bermuda while its sister ship, the Carnival Firenze is scheduled to arrive from Long Beach, California in 2024.